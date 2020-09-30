The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 25-year-old man, Chukwuma Ngwu, before a Karu Grade 1 Area Court, sitting in Abuja for allegedly stealing his master’s bicycles worth N275,000.

The defendant is standing trial for criminal breach of trust and theft, offences he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that the victim, one Eze Jeff, reported the matter at the Karu police station on September 12.

“The victim alleged that sometime in August, the defendant who happens to be his employee and apprentice, dishonestly stole his 11 bicycles, valued at N275,000.

“During police investigation, two bicycles were recovered from the defendant, while all efforts to recover the remaining nine proved abortive,” Adeyanju said.

He said the offence contravened Sections 314 and 289 of the Penal Code Law.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until October 13, for hearing.