A Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Monday sentenced a 24-year-old apprentice, Nathaniel Damma, to 15 months imprisonment for house breaking and stealing iPad valued at N54, 000.

Damma of Cluster 4 River Park Estate Airport Road, Abuja, was arraigned on two counts of stealing and house breaking.

The Judge, Mohammed Suraj, sentenced Damma after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Suraj however gave the convict N6, 000 option of fine for house breaking.

He did not give the convict any fine option for theft and warned him to be of good behaviour and desist from committing crimes after serving his punishment.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Essien Joseph, told the court that Idachaba Sylvester of No. 227 A Murry Street, Cluster 4 River Park Estate, Abuja, reported the matter at the River Park Police Station on Feb. 7.

Joseph told the court that on Feb. 6 while the complainant was away, Damma broke into his house through an uncompleted building.

He said that the convict stole the complainant’s iPad valued at N54, 000.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, the convict admitted committing the offence.

He said the iPad was recovered from him.

According to him, the offence contravenes Sections 346 and 287 of the Penal Code