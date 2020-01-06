The Association of Progressive Political Parties (Osun APPPS) has warned the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, against reconsidering the nomination and screening of Muideen Olalekan as the Resident Electoral Commissioner representing Osun State in the Independent National Electoral Commission.

It will be recalled that the Senate on December 3, 2019 rejected the nomination of Olalekan as the REC representing Osun State in INEC.

This was on the ground that Olalekan could not defend the allegations of bias levelled against him by a petitioner.

The position of Osun APPPS was contained in a statement by the Chairman, Wole Adedoyin, and made available to newsmen in Ilesa, Osun State.

Also recall that there was mild drama at the Senate Committee on INEC on November 5 when Olalekan admitted that he remains a member of the All Progressives Congress.

However, during the debate on the report, efforts by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC Delta Central), to save the embattled nominee failed.

Adedoyin, who is the Chairman of Hope Democratic Party in the state, said some powerful, high profile APC members in Abuja have been working underground with Lawan to reconsider and endorse the nomination of Olalekan, a 46-year-old academic.