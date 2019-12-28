The Association of Progressive Political Parties in Osun State has expressed dissatisfaction with what it claimed was the falling standard of education in the state due mainly to the poor implementation of educational policies and programmes by the government of Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

This was contained in a press statement issued and signed by the Association’s Chairman, Wole Adedoyin, on Thursday in Ilesa.

According to Adedoyin, there is a general worry about the poor quality of education currently trending in Osun State secondary and tertiary institutions despite the fact that the government currently charges school fees and other related fees.

Some of the reasons adduced for this falling standard include the inadequate provision of facilities by the state government; non-maintenance of available facilities by the government; outdated and largely irrelevant textbooks and teaching materials; declining competence and commitment of teachers; parents’ nonchalance to children’s schoolwork/activities; lack of interest and seriousness on the part of students, which lead to examination malpractice; the cankerworm of the “increase the state revenue” syndrome of the Osun State Government, thereby neglecting their major primary role of provision of quality education; and execution of nonstandard and fraudulent programmes, which weakens the system recently introduced by the state government.

The association said in a research it recently carried out, it was found that Osun State’s standard of education was falling at all levels as a result of inadequate supervision and acquisition of skills due mainly to poor government’s implementation of school curricula and learning facilities.

Most of the newly graduated Osun State high school students are no longer able to write or read letters, let alone read and understand newspapers, the APPPS said in the statement by Adedoyin.

Adedoyin, who is also the State Chairman of the Hope Democratic Party, noted that the Osun State Government has not invested heavily in education in the past one year despite the huge amount of money collected from the parents of the students.