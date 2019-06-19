Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has directed the Peoples Democratic Party executives from the 21 local government areas of the state to submit lists of 15 people from each local government for consideration for political appointments by his administration.

Fintiri gave the directive on Wednesday in Yola during his meeting with the state and local government executives of the party.

He commended the party’s leadership at all levels for the victory of the party in the last election in the state.

He said he would use the lists for various appointments including those of commissioners as compensation for those who worked for the party’s victory.

The governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to conduct local government election in the state.

He, however, said that he would appoint caretaker committees for local government areas while preparations for the election were taking place.

He also said that he would write a request to the State Assembly to review the law that prohibited caretaker committee councils.

Fintiri said this would enable him to appoint the caretaker committees to run the affairs of the councils before the conduct of election by the State Independent Electoral Commission.

Earlier, the state PDP Chairman, Tahir Shehu, who spoke on behalf of the party’s executives, said they visited the governor to show solidarity to him and to assure him of their total support.

Shehu said the party was ever ready to provide needed guidance for the administration to succeed in improving the lives of the people of the state.