Appointment of IGP, right of President – PSC

The Police Service Commission (PSC) said the appointment of Inspector General of Police (I-G) is the prerogative of the President with the endorsement of the Police Council.

Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said this in a statement Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the clarification followed a newspaper report, captioned “Uneasy calm in Police over Successor to IGP Baba”, where the PSC Chairman, Dr Solomon Arase was quoted to have granted an interview.

Ani said the reporter who supposedly interviewed some Civil Society Chieftains in respect of the story went further to claim that Arase expressed similar views on the matter even when he was not contacted at all.

He said the story claimed that the PSC Chairman supports the views that any likely waiver by the President to grant tenure extension to the I-G would utterly undermine the law.

Ani said the report also claimed that the chairman of PSC was in support that any such action could trigger avoidable tension within the system, especially the Command structure of the Police hierarchy.

He said the report was fictitious and misleading, adding that the PSC chairman did not grant any interview to the reporter or direct anyone to speak on his behalf on the issue.

“Arase was a former I-G and as the current chairman of PSC is a member of the Police Council.

“He is aware of the channels of Communication as it relates to his advice/contribution in the appointment of an I-G.

“He has never been in doubt as he has always said that it is the prerogative of Mr President to appoint an I-G with the endorsement of the Police Council, chaired by the President,” he said.

According to him, the Commission demands a retraction and apology over the tendatious publication.