Appointment of Eurobond transaction advisers subject to approval — DMO

The Debt Management Office says the appointment of Transaction Advisers for issuance of Eurobond is subject to the approval of the Federal Executive Council.

The Director-General, DMO, Patience Oniha, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday.

Oniha, who spoke in Abuja against the backdrop of media reports that a company linked to the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, was appointed as one of the Transaction Advisers for a potential $1 billion Eurobond.

She said that the approval of the National Assembly was also a prerequisite for such appointment.

According to her, the appointment of Transaction Advisers by the DMO is done in accordance with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, 2007 and is subject to the approval of FEC.

She said that recent news reports suggesting the appointment of Transaction Advisers for a potential Eurobond issuance were inaccurate.

The director-general said that the debt office was yet to get approval from FEC or National Assembly for issuance of Eurobond.

Oniha said: “The Issuance of Eurobonds by the Federal Government of Nigeria in the

International capital market is subject to the approval of the FEC and receipt of the resolution of the National Assembly.

“This is done in accordance with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007 and Debt Management Office (Establishment, Etc.) Act, 2003.

“Currently, the DMO has not received the requisite approvals from the FEC and resolution of the National Assembly for any Eurobond issuance.

“We encourage the public to rely on official statements from the DMO for accurate updates on Nigeria’s debt management activities.”

NAN reports that the company in question, Chapel Hill Denham, was one of the five issuing houses appointed in 2021 during former President Muhammadu Buhari-led government as Transaction Advisers for Nigeria’s Eurobonds.

Also Read:

The other appointed companies were Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase and Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, and Standard Chartered Bank.

With that set of Transaction Advisers, Nigeria issued a total of $5.25 billion Eurobonds in 2021.