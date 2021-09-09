Applicant jailed four months for hacking into people’s Facebook accounts

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna, on Thursday sentenced an applicant, David Kingsley, to four months imprisonment for hacking into people’s Facebook accounts.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Office charged Kingsley with fraud and impersonation.

Justice Khobo sentenced Kingsley after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Judge, however, gave the convict an option of N100,000 fine and warned him to desist from crimes.

Earlier, counsel to the EFCC, A. A. Onyenoho, told the court that the convict was arrested in a sting operation following intelligence on his alleged involvement in cybercrime.

The prosecutor said investigations revealed that the convict fraudulently hacked into the Facebook accounts of unsuspecting persons and used the accounts for fraudulent schemes.

He stated that the offence contravened Section 308 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017.