Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court on Tuesday sentenced an applicant, Philip Matthew, to six months imprisonment for alleged $1,100 internet fraud.

Justice Khobo sentenced Matthew after he pleaded guilty to fraud and impersonation.

Khobo, however, gave the convict an option to pay N300,000 as fine.

The judge also ordered the convict to pay N180,000 as restitution and ordered that the convict’s phone should be forfeited to the Federal Government.

He said he hoped that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to those intending to commit such crimes.

The judge warned the convict not to indulge in any further act of criminality.

Earlier, Counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, E.K. Garba, told the court the convict posed as a white female and fraudulently deceived John Caleb, an American, to send him $1,100 in gift cards.

Garba said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 321 of the Penal Code.