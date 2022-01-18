Applicant jailed 32 months for stealing cell phone

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Plateau State has sentenced a 30-year-old applicant, William, Fred to 32 months imprisonment for stealing a cell phone.

Magistrate Lawal Suleiman sentenced Fred after he pleaded guilty to theft when he was arraigned before him on Monday.

Suleiman, however, gave him an option to pay a fine.

He also ordered the convict to pay N30,000 fine.

The magistrate also ordered the convict to pay compensation of N50,500 and if he defaults, he will serve 20 months imprisonment.

He said the judgement would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in any criminal act.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported at the State Intelligence Bureau Headquarters, Jos on January 8 by one Suzan Idris of Dadin Kowa, who is the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the convict stole the complainant’s cell phone worth N60,000 from his restaurant.

He said that the convict also withdrew N10,500 from the complainant’s account.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 271(1) and punishable under section and 273 of the Plateau State Penal Code Law.