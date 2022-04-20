Applicant jailed 10 months for stealing iPhone 12 Promax

A Dei-dei Grade I Area Court has sentenced a 25-year-old applicant, Eromosere Ikpetan, to 10 months imprisonment for stealing an iPhone 12 Promax cell phone.

Ikpetan of Dutse Alhaji, Abuja was convicted and sentenced after pleading guilty to theft on Wednesday.

He, however, begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Sulyman Ola, gave Ikpetan an option to pay a fine of N50,000 and warned him to desist from crimes.

Ola also ordered Ikpetan to pay the complainant, Abiola Abbey N685,000 in damages.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that the complainant reported the case at the Gwarinpa Police Station on April 7.

Olanipekun said that Ikpetan criminally trespassed into the complainant’s shop at Pathfield Mall, 4th Avenue, Gwarinpa, and stole his iPhone 12 Promax worth N685,000 on March 29.

The prosecution counsel alleged that during police investigations Ikpetan confessed he sold the said phone to one Emmanuel Pius at N80,000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code.