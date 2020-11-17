A 22-year-old job applicant, Chukwuebuka Nwafor, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged unlawful possession of a firearm.

Nwafor, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a count of unlawful possession of firearm.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, alleged that the defendant unlawfully possessed a locally-made gun without a licence.

Ogunleye told the court that that the defendant committed the offence on October 7, at 11.57p.m. at Jenrele Mile 2, Lagos State.

“The defendant was arrested when he could not give a satisfactory explanation on the ownership of the gun found in his possession,” the prosecutor said.

The Chief Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until December 10 for mention.