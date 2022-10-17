Applicant in court for allegedly breaking car windscreen

A 25-year-old unemployed man, Abdullahi Ali, was on Monday docked in an Upper Area Court, Karu, Abuja, for allegedly breaking a car windscreen intentionally.

The police charged Ali with mischief.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju told the court that the matter was reported at the Nyanya Police station by the complainant, Chinedu Amananmba of Unity Estate, Nyanya, Abuja.

Adeyanju told the court that on Sept. 26 along Nyanya Bridge, the defendant with several rings on his fingers deliberately broke the back wind screen of the complainant’s Toyota Camry car, 2003 model with registration number RBC678CE and ran away.

He said that the defendant in the process of running away was caught and arrested by the police.

The prosecutor said the windscreen was worth N40, 000.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of Section 327 of the Penal Code.

He said that during police investigation, the defendant confessed to the crime, but pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Hassan Mohammed, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Mohammed ordered that he should make a deposit of N40, 000.

He said that the surety must live within the jurisdiction of the court, his address verified and his National ID card or Drivers’ Licence kept in the court.

The judge adjourned the case until Nov. 2 for mention.