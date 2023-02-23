Applicant bags six months imprisonment for belonging to gang of thieves

A Karu Upper Area Court, sitting in Abuja, on Thursday sentenced a 20-year-old man, Idris Abba, to six months in prison for belonging to a gang of thieves and idle persons.

The convict, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the charges of belonging to a gang of thieves and idle persons.

The judge, Ishaq Hassan, however, gave the convict an option of N13,000 fine and warned him to desist from committing crime.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Olanrewaju Osho told the court that on Feb. 16, the convict was seen conducting himself in a suspicious manner.

He said the manner the convict conducted himself could cause undue apprehension to any reasonable person, with intent to commit felony.

Osho added that the convict was also seen in possession of police identity card belonging to one Insp. Iware Obeten and could not give satisfactory account of himself.

He said the offence was contrary to the Penal Code.