A Grade I Area Court in Mpape, Abuja on Wednesday sentenced an applicant, Ibrahim Shehu, to four months imprisonment for stealing a car battery.

The Judge, Salihu Ibrahim, sentenced Shehu after he pleaded guilty to theft.

Ibrahim gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10,000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that the convict trespassed into Central Bank of Nigeria Quarters in Garki II, Abuja and attempted to steal a Hyundai Sonata battery.

The car, with registration number: SMK 978 AK, belonged to Sorungbe Sunday.

During police investigation, Nwaforaku said the convict confessed to the crime.

He said the matter was reported at Mpape Police Station by Bernard Ozumili of Group Integrated Security, attached to CBN Quarters, Garki, Abuja.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 95 of the Penal Code.