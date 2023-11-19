Appeal court verdict a temporary setback – Gov. Mutfwang

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has described the verdict of the Appeal Court that nullified his election as a temporary setback.

The governor said this in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, on Sunday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that the appellate court on Sunday set aside the judgment of the governorship election tribunal that upheld the election of Mutfwang as governor.

It declared Dr Nentawe Yilwatda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the governorship election.

The governor noted that the judgment would not deter his plans of repositioning the state toward steady growth and development.

Mutfwang expressed strong optimism that his mandate would be restored, adding that his legal team would immediately file an appeal at the Supreme Court.

“I want to assure the people of Plateau that the mandate they overwhelmingly gave me will be restored; I have instructed my legal team to file an appeal at the supreme court.

“I hereby admonish citizens of the state and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to remain calm, for as long as God remains on the throne, the mandate of the people will not be tampered with.

“I want to also reiterate my commitment to the rule of law and assure you all that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

”I have unwavering faith in the judiciary and the Constitution of Nigeria” he said.

The governor further appealed to the citizens of the state to be law abiding, adding that the judgment is a temporary setback.

“I want to strongly appeal to our supporters, as well as citizens of the state to maintain law and order as Plateau will be victorious.

“I reassure you all of my commitment to continually serve the state with dedication and integrity,” he assured.