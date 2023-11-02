Appeal Court upholds Echocho’s election as Kogi East Senator

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has upheld the victory of Senator Isah Jibrin Echocho of the All Progressive Congress (APC), as Senator representing Kogi East Senatorial District.
