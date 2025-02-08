Appeal Court sets date for hearing in N579b claim by Kashamu’s firm

The Court of Appeal in Abuja fixed the hearing of all appeals filed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, Attorney-General of the Federation, and School of Banking Honours to commence on March 27, 2025 in addressing the judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo of an Abuja Federal High Court on October 11, 2024 ordering the sum of N579 billion to be paid to Kasmal International Services Limited, a firm owned by the late Buruji Kashamu, as 15 percent commission on the Stamp Duties of N3.860 trillion declared by the Supreme Court for sharing by the 36 states of the country.

SBH holds Copyright Certificate No. LW1023 on N50 Stamp Duty revenue collections, which its research brought to the government in 2012.

It is under the locus conferred conferred on it by the Nigerian Copyright Act, 2004 and the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (amended) that protect its intellectual property rights against court merchants known as “busy bodies” that SBH is challenging the claim of Kasmal for N579 billion as commission from the N3.860 trillion Stamp Duty revenue collection.

It was disclosed that some errors were noted by the government in the Federal High Court judgment, which was in favour of Kasmal.

A source privy to the ongoing suit revealed that Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), who is the lead counsel for CBN and AGF, stated that Justice Ekwo “erred in law” for ruling in favour of the claims by Kasmal on several grounds.

The source said: “Among the errors were that Stamp Duties are public monies to be paid into the Federation Account under Section 162 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and that regardless of any previous mismanagement, the Stamp Duties must be shared by only the three tiers of government.

“This probably explains why the Supreme Court settlement was extended to lawyers and SBH, who have genuine contract claims to the researched revenue, for sharing (under the Nigerian Laws).”

2016 Appeal Court judgment had nullified all claims by Kasmal

The source added: It was also reported that Chief Oladipo Okpeseyi (SAN), who is leading the SBH position, insisted that five Appeal Court justices had unanimously nullified Kasmal from any claim on Stamp Duty, hence Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court has no jurisdiction to entertain the matter, and even exceeded his authority by adjudicating the matter afresh.

“The Appeal Court justices who decided against all the claims by Kasmal were Ibrahim Saulawa, JCA, Ejembi Eko JCA, Adamu Jauro, JCA, Moore Adumein, JCA, and Nonyerem Okoronkwo JCA.

“Upon the pronouncements by the Appeal Court, the AGF promptly took over all work done by SBH from NIPOST, while Kasmal somehow used SBH name and Copyright work for its unsubstantiated claims on the government, but which SBH is challenging.

“An Appeal Court Justice described the action by Kasmal as a ‘carefully crafted scam’.

“And after eight years, this is audaciously coming up again on the government fund.

“Having exhibited the judgment by the Appeal Court, five issues raised by SBH were not cleared by Justice Inyang Ekwo before he granted judgment in favour of Kasmal.

“These shall be addressed in the new appeal, along with 2016 Appeal Court decisions.”

The five issues to be determined in the fresh appeal filed by the CBN, AGF and SBH before the appellate court in Abuja included: Kasmal Financial Service Limited as an alleged fake company was the plaintiff.

The source continued: “SBH exhibited an Order issued by Justice C.J. Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos for a fake company, Kasmal Financial Service Limited, that initiated actions against banks and others in Suit Ref. FHC/L/CS/1462/2013.

“By the court rules, such a claim by a ‘non-juristic’ person must not succeed.

“Hence, that judgment was discarded at the Appeal Court.

“This proves that further claims by Kasmal (by however this is couched or disguised), must not be entertained by any court.”

Commission on Stamp Duty revenue collection targeted by Kasmal was SBH work

The source disclosed: “SBH confirmed to Justice Inyang Ekwo that the N3.860 Trillion of Stamp Duty which Kasmal targeted for 15 percent commission of N579.1 billion was actually 50 percent of its (SBH) own Demand Notice for N7.720 trillion that was served on banks’ agent, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc for 2013/2014 and was vetted by Revenue Mobilization Allocation And Fiscal Commission, Finance Ministry and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“However, Kasmal has not presented any evidence of its own work to justify its claims. The 2013/2014 assessments are outside the 2016 CBN Circular, which Kasmal alluded to, but which the 2016 Appeal Court judgment has effectively nullified.”

Conflicting dates on a purported NIPOST-Kasmal contract

It was disclosed that SBH exhibited some earlier judgments in favour of Kasmal in Suit Ref. FHC/L/CS/1462/2013 against banks where it claimed to have a NIPOST contract ended October 2018.

But in Suit Ref. FHC/L/CS/1710/2013 against CBN, the same ended October 2015; and in new Suit Ref. FHC/ABJ/CS/335/2024, the dates then ended January 2020. But NIPOST denied any verifiable contract with Kasmal before the judgments.

Conflicting percentages on Kasmal commission in court

Another source revealed: “The five percent commission granted to Kasmal by Justice Aneke in two earlier judgments suddenly jumped to 15 per cent in the new judgment by Justice Ekwo.

“Hence in May 2024, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission summoned and disclosed to SBH that it is still tracking the claims Kasmal since April 2016.”

Kasmal obtained the settlement money by false pretenses

The source added: “Finally, the N10.367 Billion collected by Kasmal from the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) as ‘full and final’ on its Appeal loss was backed with a “written undertaking” to the AGF as to its commitment to SBH (by Copyright).

“This is a proof that the money was obtained under ‘false pretenses’ and should now attract the attention of the EFCC for recovery and litigation, especially as SBH was unaware of such arrangement.

“However, Dr. Alex Izinyon (SAN), leading the Kasmal team, has evaded answers to these exhibits.”

