The Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna has sacked the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives and representative of Tudun-Wada/Doguwa Constituency in Kano State, Alhassan Doguwa.

The sack of Doguwa, of the All Progressives Congress, was sequel to a suit instituted by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the February 23, 2019 poll, Yusha’u Salisu.

The Kano State National and State Assemblies Election Petitions Tribunal had on September 5, 2019 dismissed the petition filed by Salisu challenging the election of Doguwa for failure to prove the allegation irregularities and over-voting.

However, while delivering an unanimous judgement on Monday, Justice Oludotun Adefope-Okojie of the Court of Appeal wondered how the tribunal came to the conclusion that the opposition PDP and its candidate failed to prove their case.

Justice Adefope-Okojie said the entire process was marred by irregularities.

The court also held that the entire election could not stand and the Independent National Electoral Commission omitted other parties from the final declaration of results.

It said the electoral umpire made a substantial breach writing report of only two parties out of the 53 parties that participated in the election in its form EC8(ll)E

Consequently, the appellate court ordered the INEC to conduct a fresh election in the entire constituency within 90 days.