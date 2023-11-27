Appeal Court sacks Kaduna Speaker, orders rerun in five polling units

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has sacked the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Dahiru Liman of the All Progressives Congress.

Liman was a member representing Makera Constituency in Kaduna South Local Government Area.

The Court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return given to the speaker and conduct fresh elections in five polling units.

Hon. Solomon Katuka of the Peoples Democratic Party had filed a petition before the tribunal challenging the election of the Speaker.

Katuka said that there were gross irregularities regarding the election of the Speaker and insisted that he won the election.

The tribunal had in September, nullified the election of the Speaker and ordered a rerun in 42 polling units in five Wards.

However; the Speaker, the APC and INEC appealed against the judgment of the tribunal and Solomon Katuka of the PDP filed a cross-appeal seeking an outright declaration.

The three-member panel led by Justice I. O Adejumo, Justice A. O Oyetula, and Justice P. A Obiora in a unanimous decision quashed the decision of the tribunal ordering a rerun in 42 polling units.

The Appeal Court granted the prayers of the PDP candidate, Hon. Solomon Katuka, and ordered a rerun in five polling units in the constituency.