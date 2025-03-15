Appeal Court ruling: Kano committed to rule of law -Commissioner

The Kano State Government on Saturday assured residents of the state of its commitment to due process and the rule of law

The government’s assurances came on the heels of Friday’s Appeal Court ruling which ordered a stay of execution of its earlier judgment on the Kano emirship tussle.

Haruna Dederi, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, told newsmen in Kano that the judgment delivered on January 10 remained valid.

The earlier ruling had upheld the repeal of the Kano Emirate Council Law, 2019, and validated the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.

Dederi said the stay of execution was a routine judicial process following an appeal filed at the Supreme Court by Alhaji Aminu Dan’Agundi.

The stay of execution, he added, was to maintain the status quo until the Supreme Court delivered a final verdict.

Dederi said that the administration’s legal team was, however, reviewing the latest court ruling to determine the next course of action.

He urged the public to remain law-abiding and avoid provocation.

According to him, the government is committed to maintaining peace and stability.

The commissioner also expressed concern over what he called misleading reports on the ruling.

” The judiciary is a sacred institution that must be respected to preserve peace and order, ” he said.

