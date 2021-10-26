Appeal Court reserves ruling on Secondus’ motion to stop PDP convention

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has reserved its decision on a motion filed by the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, praying the court for an order suspending the party’s convention scheduled for Saturday.

The court, after listening to the submissions of the parties to the case, fixed October 28, to hear and rule on the motion for an interim order.

Secondus had through his lawyer, Tayo Oyetubo, urged the court to suspend the October, 30th and 31st National Convention of the party and declare him the right person to preside over the convention.

When the matter came up in court on Tuesday, six other members of PDP drew the attention of the court on their application for joinder.

Their request was not opposed by the lawyer to Secondus and was subsequently granted by the three-man panel of the court.

But, the defendants’ lawyers including those who joined in the suit opposed the motion for Interim injunction and asked for time to respond to the process.

The three-man appeal panel led by Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani after listening to the arguments from the parties, ordered lawyer to the plaintiff to serve the process on the defendants lawyers within 24 hours.

Tsammani also urged respondents’ lawyers to respond within 24 hours and adjourned the matter till 28th of October, for hearing and possible ruling on the motion.