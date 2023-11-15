Appeal Court reserves judgement on Governor Sule’s case

The Court Appeal Wednesday reserved judgement on the appeal filed by Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State challenging the annulment of his election by the Governorship Elections Tribunal.

Sule had won the poll on the ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The tribunal, in a split 2-1 judgement on October 2, declared David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the March 18 governorship election.

At the hearing of the matter in Abuja, parties argued their grounds before the three-man panel led by Justice Onyemenam Uchechukwu.

The panel thereafter reserved the judgement and said that the date would be communicated to the parties.

The court also reserved judgement on the cross appeal filed by the PDP candidate challenging the dissenting judgment of the tribunal.

Earlier, Messrs Woke Olanikpekun (SAN), Counsel for Governor Sule, adopted his five grounds of appeal and called on the court to set aside the judgment of the tribunal and uphold the dissenting judgment.

On his part, Kanu Agabi (SAN), counsel for Ombugadu, adopted his brief of argument and urged the court to dismiss the appeal by the governor and uphold the judgement of the tribunal.