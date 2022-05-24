Appeal court president seeks women’s inclusion in top leadership positions

The President, Court of Appeal of Nigeria, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has called for urgent review of laws hindering women from attaining the highest positions of authority in various fields in the country.

Mensem made the call Tuesday in Abuja at the 7th Valedictory Lecture series of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Titled: Women in the Workplace: The FRSC Experience.

She maintained that women had the capacity and knowledge to lead the country out of the current challenges if given the opportunity.

She added that some women who served and those currently serving at international level exhibited excellent performance.

Mensem advised women to identify and work towards achieving their vision of making the country better.

The Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM), Administration and Human resources, Ojeme Ewrujakpor pulled out of service on Tuesday.

In her presentation, the retiring first ever female DCM, Ewrujakpor, advised women to develop themselves and not to hide under 35 per cent affirmative action to get to the top.

She also advised women in public service to balance their career with family development and always showcase their potential in all ramifications.

According to her, “though, there are great challenges for women to perform in public places, but women must always strive for the best and avoid intimidation from all quarters,” Ewrujakpor said.

She appreciated the FRSC and its management for the opportunity given her to serve the country, saying that it had made her a better person in the last 26 years.

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, said the corps gave the opportunity to every officer to exhibit professionalism and enable them to show the world that they had to change the world.

Oyeyemi commended the retiring senior officer for her contributions and efforts in effective and coordinated traffic management in the country.

He appealed to women to emulate the retiring DCM in contributing to national growth and development.