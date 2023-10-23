Appeal Court nullifies victory of Senate Minority Leader, Rep member

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has nullified the victory of the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Simon Mwadkwon.

The representative of Plateau North Senatorial District ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

In an unanimous judgement, the three-member panel led by Justice Daudu Williams held that the PDP did not validly nominate Mwadkwon for the election.

The panel held that it is their view that court orders were not fully complied with by the PDP as 12 Local Government Areas did not participate in the congress that produced him as the party’s flag bearer.

The court also ordered a rerun for the Plateau North Senatorial District election within 90 days.

The court cited non-compliance with a subsisting court order from a Plateau State High Court made since 2020 for the PDP to conduct a congress before nominations as a key factor in their decision.

The panel at the appellate court led by Justice Okon Abang also nullified the victory of PDP’s Musa Avia representing Bassa North in the House of Representatives.