The Court Appeal in Makurdi, Benue State on Thursday held that the indictment of the former Secretary to the Government of Benus State, Aliyu Tijani, for alleged N248.5 million fraud was illegal, null and of no effect.

Delivering his judgment in Makurdi, Justice Ignatus Agube affirmed the judgment of the Nasarawa State High Court and declared the indictment of Tijjani by the assembly as illegal, null and of no effect.

Justice Agube held that the Benue State House of Assembly did not give the former SSG fair hearing to defend himself in the matter.

The court further voided the recommendation requesting the former SSG to refund N284.5 million allegedly unaccounted for as school projects’ funds when he was a Commissioner for Education in the state.

The judge held that the assembly by its recommendation without giving the former SSG fair hearing violated his fundamental human rights.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on August 7, 2020, a High Court sitting in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, declared the purported indictment of Tijjani over alleged N284.5 million fraud by the House of Assembly was illegal, null, void and of no effect.

The assembly had indicted the SSG over alleged N284.5 million school projects’ funds when he was a Commissioner of Education in the state.

Tijani challenged the decision of the house over its recommendation for sack to Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Delivering a ruling, Justice Mustapha Ramat nullified the decision of the House on the grounds that it failed to afford the SSG fair hearing in the matter.

Governor sacked Tijjani as SSG on June 8, 2020 following the indictment and recommendation by the state House of Assembly.

Reacting to the judgment, Shikamma Kassam-Sheltu, Counsel to Tijjani, appreciated the court for a sound judgment and described the judiciary as the last hope of an ordinary man.