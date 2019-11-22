The Appeal Court sitting in Sokoto on Friday upheld the election of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as duly elected.

The four-man panel in a unanimous decision upheld Tambuwal’s election after dismissing the Appeal filed by the Appellant and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu for lacking in merit.

Delivering judgment, Justice Hussein Mukhtar, held that the judgment of the lower tribunal was in order that the petitioners had failed to establish their claims to non-compliance with the Electoral Act and the issue of over voting.

Aliyu is challenging the tribunal judgment that affirmed the election of Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party at the 2019 Governorship election in the state.

The Governorship Election which held on March 9 was declared inconclusive following cancellation of 75, 403 votes which were higher than the 3, 413 votes margin between the leading candidates.

The re-run was then conducted on March 23, which led to the victory of Tambuwal who won with a slim margin of 342 votes.

News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Governorship Election Tribunal, on October 2, in Abuja affirmed the election of Tambuwal.

The three man tribunal led by Justice Abbas Bawale dismissed the petition of the APC and its governorship candidate, Aliyu, for lacking in merit.

Unsatisfied with the tribunal judgment Aliyu, on October 16, filed a notice of Appeal challenging the judgment of the lower court, seeking the court to set aside the tribunal judgment and declare him as the winner of the election.