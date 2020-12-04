The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed the death sentence on Maryam Sanda over the death of Bilyaminu Mohammed Bello, her husband.

Sanda was convicted and sentenced to death by hanging on January 27, 2020 by Justice Yusuf Halilu, the trial judge.

This was after she was arraigned by the Federal Government for the killing of her husband, the son of a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mohammed Bello, alongside three others on a two-count charge bordering on culpable homicide.

Sanda, however, appealed the judgment.