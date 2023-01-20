Appeal Court affirms APC governorship candidate for Akwa Ibom

The Court of Appeal, Abuja has affirmed Akanimo Udofia as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State for the forthcoming general election.

A three-member panel of justices headed by Justice Elfreda Williams-Dawodu, delivered the judgment on Thursday in Abuja.

The panel found merit in an appeal filed by Udofia against the judgment of a lower court in Uyo.

Justice Williams-Dawodu, while delivering the judgment held that the lower court erroneously assumed jurisdiction over the matter and therefore its decisions on the matter cannot stand.

A Federal High Court in Uyo had on November 14 nullified the nomination of Udofia as the governorship candidate of the APC in Akwa Ibom State.

The trial judge, Agatha Okeke, had ordered the APC to conduct a fresh governorship primary within two weeks, but barred Udofia from participating in the new primary.

The case was instituted by former Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly, Senator Ita Enang.

Enang had prayed the Federal High Court to declare him the validly elected candidate of the party, arguing that Udofia was not a member of the party as of the time of the primary.

Dissatisfied, Udofia challenged the judgement of the lower court at the Appeal Court.

In the appeal, Enang was the 1st respondent, APC 2nd, and Independent National Electoral Commission 3rd, while Udofia was the appellant.

Also in another appeal filed by the APC through its lawyer, J.Y. Musa (SAN), on the same matter, Enang and Udofia are 1st and 2nd respondents respectively, while INEC is 3rd.

However the three-man panel of justices granted all the reliefs sought by the appellants and also held that 1st respondent has no locus standi to sue and therefore affirm the candidacy of Udofia.

In unanimous judgement, the court, therefore, held the appeal succeeds as the judgment of the lower court is set aside and the four reliefs sought by the appellant granted.