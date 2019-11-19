The Convener of the Osun 24Hours Marathon Praise, Apostle Lawrence Bamilaw, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle moral decadence among Nigerian youths.

Bamilaw said this at a press conference heralding the 2019 edition of the event, which will hold this Friday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The press conference took place at the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Osun State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists in Osogbo on Tuesday.

Bamilaw said the Osun 24Hours Marathon Praise will take place at the Union Baptist Church Cathedral, Odi-Olowo area, near Olaiya Roundabout in Osogbo.

Bamilaw said the Osun 24Hours Marathon Praise would kick off at 3pm on November 22 and continue till 3pm of the following day (Saturday) with intense praises and worship by ministers of God and Brutal Apostolic Declarations.

According to him: “On Friday, we will converge at the Union Baptist Church Cathedral, Odi-Olowo area, near Olaiya Roundabout in Osogbo for this year’s edition of the Osun 24Hours Marathon Praise.

“We will praise God and He will perform miracle in our lives.

“He will answer our prayers.

“The extraordinary God would do miracle when we praise Him.

“We are going to start the Osun 24Hours Marathon Praise at exactly 3pm on Friday, November 22.

“We will be praising Him till 3pm of Saturday, the following day, November 23.

“Ministers of God will be there to minister into the lives of the participants and people will receive blessing.

“Those that attended the previous editions of the Osun 24Hours Marathon Praise have testified to the work of God in their lives and for those that will attend the 2019 edition, their lives shall not remain the same.”

Apostle Bamilaw used the medium to appealed to the Federal Government to take necessary steps to tackle the problem of moral decadence among youths in the country so as to curtail vices and curb insecurity in the country.

He noted that the youths are exposed to obscene content in the media.

He tasked government agencies saddled with regulatory responsibilities to prevent the media from misguiding the youths and little children.

Apostle Bamilaw reiterated the need for government to formulate necessary policies that monitor and regulate the kind of musical videos that television stations in the country could broadcast.

Apostle Bamilaw disclosed that a new Non Governmental Organisation, Apostolic Grace Network Africa, has been set up with a mandate to restore dignity back to the society and also bring people out from hopeless situations through the Anointing and Skill Acquisition and Empowerment.

Bamilaw also said the Apostolic Grace Network TV will soon hit the airwaves.

He said: “With the arrival of the TV Box Decoder sample, this NGO is positioned to counter the indecent and immoral content flying on the secular TV.

“AGN TV is positioned toward the future of Broadcasting, Digital Television Brands like Netflix, YouTube and son on.

“As part of its social responsibility, the NGO has placed an old man of 71 years on a lifetime salary every month, since mid of 2019.

“The man fell from electric pole in 2005 and became helpless.

“There are many other packages for people, young and old, including the widows, widower.”