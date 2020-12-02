A Christian Cleric, Apostle Lawrence Bamilaw, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to seek spiritual help to address challenges facing the nation.

Bamilaw, who is the convener of the African Marathon Praise 2020, made the call in Osogbo as he lamented that the insecurity and economic crisis in Nigeria had become worrisome.

He said clerics have been praying for the nation and would not relent.

He noted that the President should incorporate spiritual solution into efforts to tackle the problems confronting the nation.

According to him: “It is very obvious that the government needs help.

“They have to call for spiritual help.”

He called on Africans to join the marathon praise, which will take place at Union Baptist Church, Odi-Olowo, Osogbo on December 5, 2020 between 6am to 9pm.

Bamilaw advised leaders of African nations to declare a thanksgiving day to appreciate God for saving the continent from the prediction that dead bodies would litter the streets when Coronavirus hits Africa.

He said the youths should always be in the vanguard of nation building and national development.

He said the #EndSARS protest by Nigerian youths against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad was a good idea to wake up the government up to do the needful and make life better for the citizens.

He expressed regret that the protest was hijacked by hoodlums, who looted and vandalised public facilities and privates businesses.

Bamilaw said the African Marathon Praise 2020 would be used to seek God’s intervention to rescue Nigeria and other African countries from the current difficult situation.