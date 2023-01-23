Apostle Suleman sues Nollywood actress for N1b

The Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar.

Ephesus Lex Attorneys and Solicitors dragged the actress before Justice. J. Enobie Obanor of the FCT High Court, Abuja.

In the suit, Suleman asked the court to direct the defendant to publish a retraction of her defamatory statements posted on her Instagram handle and on several online blogs and newspapers.

He also asked the court to compel Halima to pay for the deletion of all links and reportage of the said defamatory comments on all platforms on the internet.

Suleman also demanded the sum of N1 billion as aggravated and exemplary damages for libel, an order of perpetual injunction restraining her from further publishing or causing to be published the said or similar defamatory statements.

He is also asking that Halima be made to pay the sum of N20 million for legal fees.

The case comes up for hearing on March 25, 2023.

The Eagle Online recalls that Abubakar had over time insisted on having had an amorous relationship with Suleman.