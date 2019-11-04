The President of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, is considering standing as surety for the Convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore.

Apostle Suleman said this on Monday on his Twitter handle.

He said though Sowore, also the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, has hurt him and several other persons, he should not be allowed to rot where he is now.

Sowore, former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 presidential election in Nigeria, is being held by the Department of State Services after he could not, twice, meet the conditions of his bail following his arrest for convening a protest.

The initial bail sum was N100 million before it was reduced to N50 million.

He has still not been able to meet it.

Writing on his Twitter handle, Suleman, who has come under the scrutiny of Sowore’s Sahara Reporters, especially during the allegation of infidelity levelled against him, Suleman tweeted: “Am really worried that nobody is ready to stand surety for @YeleSowore

“..yes he has hurt alot of people, me inclusive. But do we focus on that and let his rot where he is wvwn if he caused it in a situation like this what will christ do?.am ‘considering’ standing bail for him.”