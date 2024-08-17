Apostle Suleman and his toilet flight from Germany to France, by Lere Olayinka

Yesterday, I saw one of the videos of Apostle Johnson Suleman, leader and founder of Omega Fire Ministries International, a church based in Auchi, Edo State, Nigeria. In the video, Apostle Suleman claimed that a member of his church, based in Germany, received a prophecy for a church in France.

God told him to go to France, but he had no DOCUMENTS. Documents in this regard will mean VISA and Flight Ticket.

But God told him to go to the Airport. When he got to the Airport, he met people on the queue, presenting their documents (passports and flight tickets). He joined the queue. When there were six people remaining in the queue, God told him to go to the toilet. He entered the Airport Toilet and started praying, speaking in tongues.

As he finished praying and opened his eyes, God told him to go out of the toilet. He went out of the toilet and saw himself walking out of France Airport Toilet.

The church shouted Hallelujah!!!

Now, my observations.

1. The man in question was living in Germany – How did he get to Germany? Without Passport and Visa?

2. Can a Nigerian be in Germany without a Passport and valid Visa?

3. With Visa of Germany (Schengen Visa), no Visa is needed to go to France. In fact, with say a Valid Germany (Schengen Visa), you can travel from Germany to 26 European countries, France inclusive.

4. You can also travel from Germany to France by road or rail.

a. Germany (Frankfurt) to France (Paris) covers 562km. With FlixBus, it will take about eight hours from Frankfurt to Paris.

b. Berlin (Alexanderplatz) to Paris (Gare du Nord) by TRAIN will take about 10 hours.

c. Flight time from Germany to France is 1 hour, 27 minutes.

5. When you get to an International Airport, won’t you have to CHECK IN and go through Immigration Checks first before going to the Boarding Gate?

6. Can you be allowed to get to the Boarding Gate without travel documents like Passport and Boarding Pass?

7. When the man travelled from Germany Airport Toilet to the France Airport Toilet, how did he get out of the Airport? He was not checked by the Immigration?

8. How many times has Apostle Suleman himself travelled like this? Maybe he has been entering his Church Toilet in Auchi and appearing in Abuja, Lagos, London, etc.

9. Why did Apostle Suleman not use this power of Toilet Airport Travel to avoid those attacks in 2022 and 2023, in which many of his aides, including Policemen were killed?

Before some of our Gatemen of Heaven and Jesus Christ PAs will come here with their usual “Carnal minds can’t understand spiritual matters Bla Bla Bla…”, let me say here that I believe that there is nothing God cannot do.

However, things God can do, but He won’t do are many. In fact, they are plenty. One of such things is what Apostle Suleman said.

For instance, you are in Lagos, God can make you wake up at the middle of the night and find your husband or wife who is London, lying beside you. It is what God can do. But he won’t do it.

Or how will you feel if you suddenly find your friend who is in Abuja, by your side while driving on 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos? Or you planted rice in your farm today and when you get to the farm tomorrow, you find the rice plantation ready for harvest, how will you react?

God has provided means of transportation and has even blessed most of our Daddy GOs and Mummy GOs with Private Jets. He therefore do not need to act like a magician by making them enter a Toilet in Abuja Airport and appearing in Lagos Airport.

God has made for processes of getting things done and no spirituality will alter those processes. For instance, without pregnancy, no child can be born.

Even when there were no means of transportation, Prophets of God did not fly through Airport Toilets.

For instance, Abraham had to trek from UR (now Tell el-Muqayyar, Southern Iraq), his place of birth to Haran, where he first settled.

Also Read

It was a distance of 641 miles (1031km) from UR to Haran, and God did not make Abraham to enter a room in his father’s house in UR and come out of the room to appear in Haran!

So this miracle of Germany Airport Toilet Flight to France Airport is a LIE, BIG LIE!

Most importantly, we are in the age of empirical evidence, not the age of tales of ÌJÀPÁ (tortoise and YÁNNÍBO (tortoise wife).

Therefore, let this mockery of God stop. Let this assault on the collective sensibility of Nigerians stop too.

We don dey wise abeg!

. Olayinka, a journalist, lives with the Irunmales of Oke Agbonna in Okemesi Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Post Views: 0