Founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has dismissed reports that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, ordered his probe for allegedly sleeping with Faith Edeko, his female minister.

The spotlight had beamed on the apostle after Mike Davids, a former cleric at his church, alleged that he slept with Edeko, his wife.

Edeko currently heads the Abuja branch of Omega Fire Ministries in Utako.

In a petition, written by V.C. Ezenagu & Associates, his counsel, Davids had also accused the clergyman of threatening his life and denying him access to his three children.

Amid the alleged sex scandal, Adamu was said to have directed the probe of Suleman.

The IGP’s directive was contained in a letter dated January 5, 2021 and addressed to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau in Garki, Abuja.

Reacting to the news in a Twitter post on Monday, Suleman dismissed the said probe, urging the public to disregard such claims.

The tweet reads: “IGP orders probe on me. Where, When? Maybe my ghost. Just reading stories now. Please discard. There is no such thing. Bad press really sells fast.”

He, however, kept mum on Davids’ allegation against him.

Davids had on Sunday shared three videos on his social media pages wherein he bared lurid details of his allegations against Suleman.

David said: “Apostle Suleman has damaged my life. I have not seen my wife and children for two years and Apostle Suleman says if I ever go near them, he will have me taken out.

“I have a video where he said he will make me disappear.

“I don’t want to lose my life.”

Meanwhile, Faith Edeko has reacted to the allegations.

In a video she shared online, Edeko described her husband’s allegations as cheap blackmail.

She said it was Davids who walked out of their marriage and that she suffered so much abuse while they lived together.

She stated that she did not abandon her marriage but rather it was her husband who abandoned the family and even demanded a refund of her bride price from her family.

She added that she contemplated suicide but her son stopped her.

She said: “I don’t know what you hope to achieve, I don’t know who paid you but the only thing I will say is haven’t you done enough?

“Are you not tired of flogging someone’s daughter in pain?

“You left me in Kano.

“You called me on a certain day that you were going to leave the marriage.

“I thought you were bluffing.

“I called my people and they can testify.

“My elder brother called you from the UK.

“You told them you were leaving the marriage.

“My elder brother told me you were bluffing.

“I remember I begged you and then I got to the office and I collapsed, according to what my principal said because I found myself in the hospital.

“There are recordings which I will upload.

“You told my brothers that I would crawl in the gutters.

“I told them not to do anything to you, that you are still the father of my kids.

“At some point, I contemplated suicide.

“I had written my suicide note, I had bought sniper because I could not fathom how I would live life in so much pain.

“I won’t drag you because of my children… you have done too much and it is enough.

“I am not hypnotized. I am not under a spell.”

Recall that Suleman was the subject of a sex scandal that went viral on social media in 2018 with a 23 year-old Stephanie Otobo.

However, Otobo confessed to have been used by powerful politicians and pastors to implicate the preacher.