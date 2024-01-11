Apostle in court for alleged attempt to defile minor

The Police in Lagos, on Thursday, arraigned 57-year-old David Onyendi, an apostle, before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly attempting to sexually abuse a minor.

The defendant, who resides at 7, Arowojobe Close, Oshodi, Lagos, is arraigned for attempt to molest a child.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offence was committed on December 30, 2023 at the defendant’s residence.

Also Read:

Akeem said that the victim, an 11- year-old girl, went to collect a marker in the defendant’s room and the defendant pushed her to his bed.

He said that the defendant covered her mouth and was attempting to sexually molest her, when the victim’s friend, who was looking for her, came inside the room.

According to him, the offence contravened section 135 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi, granted him bail in the sum of N250,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case to January 31 for mention.