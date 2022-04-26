Apology posts from fake account, says Chrisland girl’s father

The father of a 10-year-old female student of Chrisland Schools, who has been in the news over alleged sexual misconduct with another male student, has said his daughter no longer uses social media.

He noted that after the incident, the family withdrew her access to all her accounts.

Our correspondent had reported that the pupil deleted her videos on her known Likee page where she had over 12400 fans.

She was also said to have apologised for her role in the incident on her Tiktok account.

However, her father said it’s been two weeks since she touched a phone or used the Internet.

He said since the controversial issue started, the family had deleted no fewer than 87 accounts created by impostors.

The father said, “My daughter has never touched the phone for the past two weeks. She has never touched anything Internet; those accounts are fake and we have deleted them as of Friday, 87 fake accounts. All of them are fake and they are imposters.

“Can a 10-year-old girl delete social media? This child has never touched anything Internet or phone. She doesn’t have an account on (Likee). The account was closed as soon as we found out. These people (school) hid this thing for the past one month, we found out and raised the alarm.

“We are surprised that they started going to pick a child’s picture; like a child will stay in the house and snap a picture and start posting it, so we closed the account.

“On Friday, I was coming from Panti (SCID), I was with my daughter in the car; my wife and lawyer were in the car and we were driving home when a friend called me that my daughter was chatting now. I said which chatting, my daughter is with me now and doesn’t have any phone with her. I said we are together and somebody is chatting and it is not my daughter.”