Apology, by Lilian Mabeek

I want to begin by asking why most of us find it difficult to say sorry or apologise for an inability to act, fulfil a promise or an omission to have acted above board but failed to act as expected?

I want to reiterate that only intelligent people are quick to own up for their wrong, and they always apologise for their shortcomings.

Apology is the ability to make up for lack of reasoning with another person, which resulted in a misunderstanding or a fallout. When an apology is tendered by the erring person, it simply means that the erring individual has gotten to a point of realisation that an omission occurred which on conviction an acceptance of wrong has been admitted that now can be remedied with an apology.

A real apology has three main components:

It acknowledges the actions taken which resulted in inflicting pain on a person deliberately or not. It provides an action plan for how the wrong doer will right the wrong. There is an actual change in behaviour proving to prevent future habit or wrong.

We are all fallible beings irrespective of stature, knowledge or age. In fact I will want you to know today, the older you get, it should be very easy to apologise to a fellow age grade or lower age grade. Some people even say they do not like saying sorry.

Taking a critical view of such statement it is emanating from a faulty foundation and wrong believe system, as perfect as an expert could be, there are times mistakes abound, and maturity and bravery arises when anyone alive can admit their error or failure to act in an expected way.

So for those who have taken a position that they do not like to say sorry it is an injudicious mindset, contrary to peaceful coexistence because sometimes it is easier to say sorry for purpose of peace and progress.

Today, the world is in various clash of interest because world leaders are not able to make peace by admitting wrongs where necessary and innocent lives bear the brunt through war, needless deaths, etc.

In today’s marriages. many relationships would have been together but due to the fact that everyone in the relationship assume rightful position, and neglecting responsibilities for a wrong, such relationships have either broken or on the verge of a total collapse.

Some people are trouble shooters and they make so much noise and they go about causing commotion, in such cases, kindly avoid such individuals, they will not change, neither will they grow up in thought and thinking, severe your relationship and let there be peace, especially where it is glaring that the omission was caused by their own doing.

Parents are in position to also apologise to their children young or old, when they genuinely offend their children or any family ember. That a person is a parent does not also make that person a “know it all”. When as a parent you know with a conviction that you have erred in certain ways, let such parent humbly apologise without using African proverb to cover the wrong.

In work environment as well ,an employer will earn more respect when an apology is made to a board when on conviction that certain words or actions were inappropriate. That a person is an employer does not make such employer smarter or knowledgeable than his employees.

Finally, apology, sorry, produces positive emotions, despite the offence committed, the other party will find enough room to accommodate the offender irrespective of the height of offence committed.