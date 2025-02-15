APM withdraws from Osun LG poll

The Allied Peoples Movement has announced its withdrawal from the forthcoming local government polls in Osun.

The Chairman of the party, Wale Adebayo, announced the withdrawal of the party in a statement issued on Saturday in Osogbo.

Adebayo cited what he called lack of transparency exhibited by the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission as the reason for its withdrawal.

He expressed concerns over the activities of OSIEC, stating that its alleged affiliation to a particular political party and its previous actions had demonstrated bias.

He said that the decision came after the Court of Appeal’s recent ruling which reinstated the local government chairmen sacked in 2022.

He said that the party believed that participating in the elections under the current circumstances would be tantamount to endorsing an unfair and unjust process.

According to him, OSIEC’s actions have undermined the integrity of the electoral process, making it impossible for the party to participate in the polls.

He urged the state government and its institutions to fully respect the appellate court ruling and refrain from actions that could lead to civil unrest.

The party chairman also called on the people of the state to remain calm and vigilant, ensuring that their rights were protected and their voices heard.

He, however, reiterated ARM’s commitment to democracy and the rule of law, maintaining that it would continue to seek justice and fairness through available legal means.

