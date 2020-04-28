An employee of APM Terminals, Apapa, Lagos State has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday.

The last time the worker was at the port was April 16, but his COVID-19 infection was confirmed on April 27.

The company’s General Manager, External Relations, Daniel Odibe, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos.

Odibe said: “APM Terminals hereby informs the port community and general public of a positive COVID-19 case concerning a staff of APM Terminals Apapa Limited. The said employee’s last day at work was on April 16.

“The employee developed malaria symptoms and was referred to a hospital where he was initially treated before he was referred to Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) for further test.

“We were informed on April 27 that the test result came out positive.”

Odibe explained that the case was currently being handled by NCDC, while the company continue with its precautionary and response plans in strict adherence to the COVID19 protocol.