APGA to INEC: Don’t register APDA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission not to register the All Peoples Democratic Alliance, the newly-formed political association.

The National Chairman of APGA, Dr. Victor Oye, made the call in his message to members of the party to mark his two years in office. The message was released in Awka, Anambra State on Wednesday.

Oye said that APDA, the acronym of the new group, shared similarity with APGA and would confuse party followers if registered.

He said: “I want to draw the attention of INEC once again to the plans to register All Peoples Democratic Alliance whose acronym sounds like APGA.

“This is capable of confusing prospective voters in an election; therefore, INEC should not register the new party in view of our formal protest.

“It should do something urgently to avert the impending confusion.”

Oye said that APGA under his chairmanship in the last two years, had grown stronger and was more focused and better unified, adding that he had delivered on some of his promises.

He further stated: “In my inaugural speech, I promised to reconcile aggrieved members of our party and build on the solid foundation laid by our predecessors.

“We are thankful to God that today we can say we have fulfilled a reasonable percentage of our promises.

“Although our political terrain is tortuous, we have been

unrelenting in our commitment and unfazed by the darts thrown at us by our detractors and adversaries.’’

He said that the focus of his executive was to continue to build the party from where their predecessors stopped, into a formidable national party.

The chairman added that APGA would remain a party where every member irrespective of creed, race, status or any other mundane consideration would be free and safe to express himself without fear, let or hindrance.

He decried the slow political development of Nigeria 57 years after independence, pointing out that the political class had exhibited lack of clear political ideology.

He charged the Federal Government to take urgent steps toward ameliorating the suffering of the masses.

Oye said: “It is significantly clear that our politicians still suffer from amnesia.

“Why have we refused to grow with the times? Why have we refused to tolerate one another and play the game according to its laid down rules?

“We urge the Federal Government to take further measures to tighten security across the country and alleviate the sufferings of the people who daily grapple with the rising cost of living.

“As a political party, APGA has distinguished itself from the pack; we have exhibited a high sense of duty, tolerance and humanity in the management of the affairs of the party.’’

On the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra, Oye said that the party was ready to win again, adding that it would resist any attempt to subvert the process.

He reiterated that APGA national leadership was intact with him as chairman.

He said: “We wish to state unequivocally that we are ready for the Anambra governorship election scheduled for November 18, 2017.

“We express confidence in the ability of INEC to conduct free and fair election in Anambra, but find it nauseating when some political desperadoes and urchins arrogate to themselves powers they do not have.

“One thing we can assure them is that nobody can rig that election. For us, the word ‘rigging’ is odious, pungent, putrefying, invidious, sinister, wicked, malicious, offensive and devious.

“The leadership of our great party is intact, untainted and unflappable.

“We are committed to building a party that generation unborn will be proud of; our members owe the party and nation a duty to contribute our little quota to make them great.”

Oye was inaugurated as national chairman of APGA on June 6, 2015.