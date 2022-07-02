APGA spokesman attacks Okorie over comment on leadership tussle

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Tex Okechukwu, has taken a swipe at Chief Chekwas Okorie over his recent outbursts against the National Chairman of the party, Ozonkpu Victor Ike Oye, on the leadership tussle in the party.

Recall that Okorie, who was the pioneer National Chairman of the party, spoke with newsmen on June 28, 2022.

He claimed during the interaction in Abuja that the latest round of internal wrangling in APGA was allegedly hatched by disgruntled elements who were displeased by the Supreme Court’s unambiguous affirmation of the Edozie Njoku-led National Working Committee as the authentic leadership of the party.

He also accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of beating about the bush with regards to obeying the Supreme Court judgment.

The party chieftain explained that the Court had affirmed, as lawful and binding, the 2019 national convention of the APGA held in Owerri, Imo State, which elected Edozie Njoku as National Chairman and other members of the National Working Committee as its officers.

Okorie further pointed out that Oye had no claim to any lawful convention of the party legitimising his emergence as the National Chairman of the party for a second term in office.

Reacting, Okechukwu said: “Probably they may be justifying their reckless publication on the basis of fair hearing. The truth is that fair hearing is a matter for the courts to determine. A journalist is not expected to publish any unverified junk, not minding the damages ripple effects on the society.”

He drew the attention of all and sundry that Okorie and Njoku are not members of APGA and must not be allowed to mislead the general public.

“No properly television stations should allow unverified stories to be aired through their air space. This will not only be damaging the image of the station but will imprint on the minds of viewers that their news cannot be reliable,” he said.

Okechukwu further recalled that Okorie was sacked from the APGA in 2003 and had also joined another party and shouldn’t be listened to by anyone as APGA member.

Continuing, the party spokesman maintained that Njoku has been a regular meddlesome interloper as the duo are mere political marauders whose rascality would soon land them in jail.

He added: “How could these shameless men not find what else to do? Believe you me, they will soon receive the products they have ordered.”