APGA lawmaker dumps party for PDP in Anambra

Chukwuka Ezenwune, the member representing Idemili South State Constituency in Anambra has defected from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ezenwune announced his defection at the plenary of the Anambra House of Assembly on Tuesday.

The lawmaker said his dumping of APGA was due to lack of internal democracy and hijack of the party by few individuals.

He said he joined APGA in 2012 with the hope that it would grow and become a national party with more governorship seats other than Anambra but had been a case of ‘ one step forward, 10 steps backward’.

Ezenwune even said he was ashamed of the the projects in his Constituency when compared to the volume of money that had accrued to it from the Federal Allocation and State Government Budget in the past seven years.

According to him, “I am happy to join the PDP which is well organised and built beyond strong individuals.

“I cannot point to the project in my Local Government Area apart from the one I built as Constituency project and the Community Chose your Project of the state government.

“During the last Congress, I and my supporters were viciously sidelined, so I realised I have no future in APGA and I consulted with my people.

“I have helped to build the party since I joined but I have to go because it is not the Igbo party like they are making people to believe,” he said.

APGA had earlier lost four of its state lawmakers in Anambra to the All Progressives Congress including the state deputy governor, Nkem Okeke.