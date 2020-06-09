A chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in Benue State, Eddy Ujah, is on the run.

The party chieftain, according to available information, committed the alleged crime in Otukpo area of Benue State.

However, moves to arrest him by security agents proved abortive as he was said to be nowhere to be found.

According to the victim, said she was returning from where she had gone to grind garri around 10am on the day of the incident when Ujah grabbed her.

She added: “Because the road is near his house, he was coming outside and saw me, grabbed me and took me into his room.

“He locked the door and started beating me.

“After that, he went to the backdoor and locked it, switched on his phone music and connected it to the loud speaker and made it so loud.

“When I was shouting, nobody heard me.

“After beating me, he dragged me to his bedroom and raped me.

“Before I came out, he called his friend who was outside and told him to check if there was anyone around.

“So, his friend checked and told him that there was nobody outside.”

Following the development, a social activist, Julie Okoh, has taken up the case.

Okoh said a member of the House of Representatives, Blessing Onuh, and a group, One Idoma Initiative, have placed a bounty of N150,000 on Ujah’s head.

Okoh said: “The House of Representatives member, Blessing Onuh, has kicked against the incident and placed a bounty of N50,000 on whoever finds the man.

“Also, a group, One Idoma Initiative, has placed a N100,000 bounty on him.

“The state Police Commissioner, Inspector General of Police and National Police Officers’ Wives Association are all working to ensure that the man is arrested.”

She said the victim remains on admission at the General Hospital, Otukpo, where she was recuperating.