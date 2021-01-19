Apel Asset Limited on Monday refuted the claim by Oluleye Adigun to invest N3 billion in Fidelity Bank as published by some online publications at the weekend, quoting the News Agency of Nigeria.

Apel, in a letter to Fidelity Bank, dispelled the claim.

It said it was only approached by Tosin Afolabi on behalf of Adigun to express his desire to purchase a sizeable number of shares in a Nigerian bank, but was yet to complete its client onboarding process.

Given that it “had no previous relationship with Mr. Adigun or his organization, nor did we have any inkling to his background,” the securities trading firm said it wrote in September 2020 to Adigun to carry out its usual due diligence and has not heard from him since.

Apel Asset Limited further stated that it “remains committed to working towards the integrity and growth of equity trading and the capital market” in obvious embarrassment by the online publications.