Sidiqu Abubakar, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has said the fortunes of the All Progressives Congress was going down.

Lawan’s aide made this known in reaction to the disqualification of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, by the party’s Screening Committee for the state’s governorship primaries.

Abubakar, who contested for the position of the National Publicity Secretary of the APC before he was appointed as the New Media aide to the Senate President, said those who joined the party because of what they will eat will look for another party in 2023 when there is no more food on the table.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he said: “To tell ourselves the truth sha, the fortunes of APC is going down.

“By 2023, those who joined APC because of what they stand to chop when the food is cooked and has chopped will be smiling their way to other parties or even retire to their chops, while those who love and laboured for the party will be crying their eyes out.”