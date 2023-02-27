APC’s ex-Gov. Al-Makura loses Senate seat to PDP

Senator Tanko Al-Makura (APC-Nasarawa South) has lost his re-election bid to Mohammed Onawo of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Ahmed Ashiku, announced the results.

He said Onawo got 93,064 votes to defeat Al-Makura of the All Progressives Congress, who polled 76,813 votes.

Ashiku declared that Onawo having satisfied the requirement of the law and scored the highest number of votes was returned elected.

Reacting to the outcome of the result, Francis Orugu, the state Chairman of the PDP, described it as victory for democracy.

Orugu added that the conspiracy to deprive PDP of the victory has failed because God has a hand in it.

The APC is yet to comment on the outcome of the poll.