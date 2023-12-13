APC’s Age-Suleiman replaces LP’s Doherty at Lagos Assembly

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 2 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Rauf Age-Suleiman, has taken his oath of office.

Age-Suleiman took the oath on Wednesday before Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

Other lawmakers were also in attendance just before the presentation of the 2024 budget by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

With this oath, he replaces Olukayode Doherty of the Labour Party who was recently sacked by the Court of Appeal.

Obasa, while welcoming him, urged the lawmaker to cooperate with his colleagues and constantly remember those who he represents.

Obasa also congratulated the governor, the APC and the people of Amuwo-Odofin, saying that with the oath of office, the ruling party now has 39 members in the House.