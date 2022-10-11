APC youths jogging for Tinubu from Yenagoa approach Lagos

Youths of the All Progressives Congress from the South East and South South regions who left Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, enroute Lagos to drum support for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday arrived Ogun State.

The youths are operating under the auspices of: “South-East/South-South Jogging for Tinubu Campaign Initiative.”

They constituted a team of fitness enthusiasts to embark on the exercise.

According to a statement issued on Monday by Samuel Adaga, the Coordinator of the exercise, the 25-member team is already in Ogun State and approaching Lagos State to terminate the expedition on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the jogging was inaugurated at the Bayelsa State Secretariat of APC by the State party Chairman, Dr. Dennis Otiotio.

Adaga said the team had enjoyed warm reception by APC leaderships at the corridors of the Yenagoa-Lagos route at Delta, Edo and Ondo and Ogun State as it hopes to terminate the expedition at Tinubu’s campaign office in Lagos.

The team will visit Tinubu, who is expected to receive the volunteers in Lagos.

According to the statement, the team drew at least two representatives from each of the 11 states in the South East and South South and executives of the group.

Adaga explained that the aim was to raise awareness amongst the populace across settlements along their route from Yenagoa to Lagos.

NAN also reports that eight members of the 25-member team are female.