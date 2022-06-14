APC youngest presidential aspirant congratulates Tinubu, pledges support

Dr. Nicholas Felix, APC’s youngest presidential aspirant has congratulated Sen. Bola Tinubu, the party’s candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Felix at 37, placed third in the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Coalition Party (PCP).

Felix stepped down his aspiration for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the APC presidential primaries held in Abuja from June 6 to 8.

In a statement in Lagos on Tuesday, Felix pledged support for Tinubu.

“I want to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on your victory at our party primaries and your emergence as the presidential candidate of our great party, the APC, for the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

“I also congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and all leaders of the APC for a successful Special Convention and Presidential Primary.

“For many decades, you have shown passion, patriotism, courage and determination in the course of nation-building. Your sterling contributions to our democracy and its progress stand you out.

“Your wealth of experience will certainly be critical in our party’s continued efforts to attain a more secure and prosperous Nigeria,” the U.S. based cleric said.

According to him, all members of the party, regardless of who they voted for at the primaries, must now unite for the party’s presidential Flag-bearer to ensure victory for APC in the 2023 elections.

“As true progressives, we must remain strong and united in pursuing our collective vision as a party toward building a country that can provide decent life and livelihoods for all our people,” Felix added.

NAN recalls that Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, defeated 13 other aspirants to clinch the APC ticket.

Felix, an indigene of Edo, is a full time pastor in the United States.